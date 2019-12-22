Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Scandalously Short Black Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom delighted her 8.5 million Instagram followers by sharing a sizzling Instagram update in which she donned a scandalously short black mini dress. Though Anna often takes her smoking hot shots outdoors, in this particular snap she used a car as a prop.

The photo was taken in Stockholm, Sweden, as Anna indicated in the geotag of the post. She also revealed to her followers that the post itself was a paid partnership with the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Anna has worked with in many posts before. In the picture, Anna perched in the driver’s seat of a large car that had a black exterior and black interior. She continued on the hue in her own ensemble, and rocked a black mini dress that showcased her curvaceous physique.

The blond beauty’s legs were on full display in the scandalously short dress, and she had one hand braced between her legs, tugging the hem of her dress down a bit so nothing was visible. The dress had a deep v-neck neckline, although Anna’s cleavage was mostly hidden by her long blond locks, which she wore down in a straight, sleek style.

Anna placed her other hand on the door, and stared straight at the camera in the smoking hot shot. She kept the accessories simple, adding a watch and a pair of black boots. Her makeup was done in her usual neutral style, with nude lips and slightly smoky eyes.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 14,200 likes within just 20 minutes. Though many of the small details of her dress weren’t visible because of the dark vibe the whole picture had, her fans still loved the update, and many rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Just wow,” one fan said, unable to come up with anything else to say in response to the sexy shot.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another fan added.

One fan couldn’t get over her beauty, and commented “you are perfect just amazing.”

“Black looks good on you,” another fan said, followed by a string of heart emoji.

The blond bombshell seems to look gorgeous in any hue, but she generally sticks to neutral, such as beige, white or black. However, every now and then she branches out with some pastel shades. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a post in which she rocked a skintight pink mini dress with ruffled details. The flirty and feminine look clung to her hourglass physique and made her look like a real life Barbie doll.