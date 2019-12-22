Sky Days Crouches In Tight Leggings & Red Hot Boots On Instagram

Sky Days shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans yesterday. The first image showed her crouching in tight leggings and red hot boots. She flashed the “rock on” sign with her hands, with the update being geotagged in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Black Ink Crew star wore a colorful outfit. In addition to her tight, black leggings and eye-catching shoes, she sported a matching crop top. Plus, her muted red jacket was hard to miss, as it featured fur accents along the hood and on her wrists. Sky also wore a black baseball hat for the occasion.

The reality TV star posed with her back facing the camera and bent her knees. She looked over her right shoulder at the camera while sticking her tongue out playfully. Her long, white manicure was easily seen, as were her curves. She didn’t reveal her exact location but she was seen indoors in a hallway that was well-lit.

Sky opted to tuck her leggings into her boots which reached her lower calves. They had stiletto heels and were the brightest part of her outfit.

The remaining pictures were of the tattoo artist standing up. She crossed her left leg in front and put her hand on her hips. Meanwhile, she pursed her lips seductively. Another shot showed Sky pushing her hood back off her head, which revealed more details about her hat. It was lined at the base with circular, gold embellishments. She faced her back to the camera and tugged at her hair. She looked over her shoulder with a flirty look on her face. The final image was of her standing with her legs together.

Fans seemed to love the new pictures and left their compliments in the comments section.

“And a whole lot to gain!” exclaimed an admirer, referring to the captions.

“Your eyes still your baddest feature,” gushed a follower.

“Ma’am please remove your foot from my neeeccckk,” joked a fan.

“There’s not many that can slay different styles and looks…and still crush it…its a #newyork thing…#brooklyn @flyyytattedsky,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, Sky shared another update of herself posing on the ground. Except this time, she was on all fours. Her outfit was also more revealing. She rocked a bra and bottoms, which she accessorized with a tasseled belt. The stunner opted for black gloves, a matching brimmed hat, and an orange hairstyle. She closed her eyes and stuck her tongue out. Plus, the bombshell arched her back on a tabletop as rapper boyfriend 600 Breezy looked on.