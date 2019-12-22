Ray J Reunites With His Pregnant Wife Princess Love After Leaving Her Stranded In Las Vegas

Ray J and his wife Princess Love recently reconnected to celebrate their second child’s baby shower.

The Raycon CEO and his wife have been reportedly having issues with each other since Ray left Princess stranded in Las Vegas while they were attending the Soul Train Music Awards back in November. The two have, however, settled their differences for the upcoming birth of their new baby. The two currently have one child together- Melody, 1.

According to Hollywood Life, the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood stars were all smiles for their second baby shower together. The “One Wish” singer shared a short clip from the baby shower which shows he, Princess and their loved ones engaging in a baby shower game. In his caption, Ray shared that the family was playing a game in which they had to create a picture of a baby while their eyes were closed. In another clip on the singer’s Instagram page, his millions of followers can see that his sister, Brandy, also made an appearance for the family’s special day.

Ray and Princess’ reunion comes after Princess went on Instagram Live and declared that she wanted a divorce from the entrepreneur. The model first accused Ray of leaving her in Vegas after the two got into a disagreement during their visit. Ray then denied that he ever left his wife, and apologized for his role in their disagreement via social media, per HL.

“My heart has been heavy for the last week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a relationship like ours fall down. In order to be in a solid relationship, you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the past. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing.”

Since then, the couple has seemed to be on good terms. While the baby shower is only their second public outing together, they recently posted their maternity shoot together days after the accusations occurred. Neither Ray nor Princess have actually taken legal action to dissolve their marriage as of yet.

Loading...

Ray and Princess got married back in 2016 after several years of being together. The two have had a rocky romance, which many viewers have seen play out on Love and Hip Hop. Before the Vegas incident, the two seemed to be excited about expanding their family with their new baby.