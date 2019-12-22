Krystal Nielson Strikes A Yoga Pose In Bright Red Workout Gear

Krystal Nielson posted a new Instagram photo to her page today. She wore bright red workout gear while striking a yoga pose.

The color of her outfit was deliberate, as the backdrop revealed the Christmas cheer. The Bachelor in Paradise star wore a matching sports bra and leggings set. The bra had a light red accent in the front, while her pants rested high on her waist. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

Krystal posed on the ground on top of a light gray mat. She bent her right knee in, and propped up her left leg behind her. She grabbed her foot with her right hand, and pulled it towards her body. At the same time, she tilted her head up with a huge smile on her face. She placed her left hand by her forehead, and touched her thumb and index fingers. It was easy to see her flexibility in the shot.

Behind the stunner was a clear patio railing, with garlands intertwined throughout. Red ribbons and small lights added to the decor. On the ground was a line of fake snow, with a tiny Christmas tree perched on the right side of the frame.

Fans responded positively to the update, not just to the photo but also to the captions.

“Pretty,” gushed a follower.

“A self care routine is soooo important!” agreed an admirer.

Loading...

“Yessss so important and so frequently overlooked!!! Love my morning detox drink + quiet time in meditation before the day gets crazy!” shared a fan.

“Currently just trying to motivate myself to work out! I admire you fitness lovers. Wish I could encourage myself to love it!” noted a fourth Instagram user.

Krystal offers fitness services, so it’s no surprise that she’s sharing encouraging words with her fans. In fact, she strung the words “TBG” on the garlands, which stands for “Total Body Guide.” She offers workouts, meal plans, support, and coaching for anyone who wants to get fit.

Previously, the bombshell was spotted showing off her toned body in another spandex outfit. This time, she wore a dark ensemble. The sports bra was black with a white marbled design. She paired this with high-waisted shorts. Krystal was spotted posing outside at the Eden Roc in Miami Beach. She faced her back to the camera, and propped up her left foot on the side of a fountain. The water feature was surrounded by tropical plants.