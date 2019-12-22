Bang Energy Girl Hannah Palmer Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strapless Blue Ensemble

Hannah Palmer sizzled in a strapless outfit her latest Instagram update, which she shared with her fans on Sunday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Hannah looked like a blond bombshell as she posed in a blue ensemble that did little to cover her exposed chest. The model flaunted her abundant cleavage in the top, which also boasted ruffles at the top and white stitched detailing.

The Bang Energy girl also showcased her toned arms and tiny waist in the shot, as she gave a sexy smirk while staring into the camera as shadows fell across her face.

Hannah’s golden locks were parted to the side and styled in loose curls that grazed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup that included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and bright eyes. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a bright pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, an empty space is seen behind Hannah, as she reveals in the caption of the photograph that she’s home in Arizona to celebrate the holidays, and asked her fans where they’re spending their time over the next two weeks.

Of course, Hannah’s 1.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the upload, and made short work of clicking the like button over 20,000 times and writing more than 350 comments in the first 45 minutes after it was shared to the network.

In the comments section of the post, many of Hannah’s fans revealed where they were going to be spending their holidays, while others gushed over how gorgeous the model looked.

“You look absolutely gorgeous girl. Love the color beautiful as you,” one fan said.

“You must be the most Perfect woman on planet,” another adoring admirer stated.

Loading...

“You’re literally my absolute fav girl on IG, a third social media user remarked.

“Hannah you’re truly one of the most beautiful women in the world!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah got the pulses of her followers racing just one day before her strapless outfit photo when she rocked a white wrap bikini while sitting in a white chair with golden accents as she promoted Bang Energy drinks in a steamy video.

That post was also proved to be a a very popular one among Hannah Palmer’s fans, who have wasted no time watching the clip over 189,000 times while leaving over 1,000 comments to date.