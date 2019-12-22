Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In A Cowboy Hat And Black Bikini

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer is reminiscing about her exes in a new Instagram post showing the model wearing a cowboy hat and a skimpy bikini. Her photo caption contains some lyrics from the George Strait song “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.”

Niece changed a few of the words.

“But all my exes now take Xanax In fear I’ll douse their house in gasoline,” wrote the stunner.

Niece rewarded her millions of followers with a double update. The first sultry snap shows the model looking straight at the camera. She’s teasingly holding the straps from her cowboy hat while cocking her hip to one side. Since all Niece is wearing is a bikini, fans are treated to an ample amount of her cleavage, which is barely contained by the skimpy nature of her top.

Her bikini bottoms are equally scandalous, especially since they sit low on her hips, revealing her enviable curves and her gun tattoos that point directly towards her pelvic area. The top and bottoms of her bikini have twisted rope-like straps, which matches the overall tan and brown color palette of her photos. Niece is seen standing in front of a wood wall and rocking country-girl chic.

Her second photo is similar to the first, except Niece is posing a little differently, with both hands above her head to cling to her hat. She is also looking down instead of at the camera. The second photo shows more of Niece’s perfectly applied eye makeup. She’s wearing her customary smoky eye and pink lipgloss.

The Bang Energy girl didn’t wear many accessories for her latest look, but there is a cow skull pendant settled on her chest that’s holding the cowboy hat cords together.

Niece’s latest snapshots went live less than half an hour ago, and they already have more than 13,000 likes and 300 comments.

Loading...

“I love your version better sexy Niece,” added a person who preferred the model’s version of Strait’s song.

One fan asked Niece where they could get the suit for themselves. The gorgeous brunette was kind enough to respond to her.

“[H]ey babe it’s from @beachbunnyswimwear but it’s pretty old so it may be hard to find idk,” wrote Niece.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Niece had posted a more modest, but still stunning, photo of herself channeling her inner “gamer girl.” In the previous picture, Niece was seen wearing a pink wig and a low-cut white tank top.