Teresa Giudice Spotted Snuggling With ‘Hot Pool Guy’ After Split From Husband Joe

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice isn’t wasting any time moving on from husband Joe Giudice. Earlier this week, the news broke that Teresa and Joe have decided to divorce after 20 years of marriage. The couple’s decision wasn’t much of a shock since Teresa previously admitted she would divorce Joe if he were deported to Italy because it would be too hard on her family. Now, the 47-year-old has been spotted out with the “hot pool guy” from a recent RHONJ episode.

The Daily Mail recently shared new photos and a video of Teresa with the not-so-mystery man. The duo was walking side-by-side to a restaurant in New Jersey before embracing one another a little more closely once they got to the door. The man, identified as Anthony Delorenzo, eventually pulled Teresa in for a big hug and the duo were all smiles in their matching black outfits. Teresa also placed her hand on Anthony’s should affectionately, but there was no obvious romantic exchange between the pair.

Us Weekly spoke with Teresa’s attorney shortly after the photos were released online and he had some suggestions for observers. The longtime Giudice family lawyer noted, “people should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday,” and also suggested that no one should be worried about who Teresa decides to have a meal at a restaurant with.

Anthony was first spotted with Teresa on RHONJ when he came by her mansion to discuss options for remodeling her backyard, most specifically her pool area. The pair even joked on the show that they had known each other for a long time and played together when they were younger. Teresa even commented that there was “love” between them as a joke since Anthony would tackle her when they played football. The pair have reportedly known each other since high school or possibly before.

As far as things go between Teresa and Joe, they won’t be going through with the divorce process quickly, but have ultimately decided on the decision to do so.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to co-parent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.