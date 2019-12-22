Kindly Myers Stuns In Topless Shot, Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms In The Bahamas

Kindly posed in wet sand for a sizzling snapshot.

Kindly Myers left little to the imagination in a steamy, sun-drenched photo. On Sunday, the voluptuous Playboy vixen took to Instagram to share the results of a photo shoot in the Bahamas.

When she poses in a two-piece swimsuit, Kindly usually chooses string bikinis that that show off an extreme amount of skin. However, for her photo session with professional photographer Mégane Claire, she flaunted even more of her body than usual by completely forgoing a top.

Kindly rocked a pair a bikini bottoms that were visually interesting. They had a cheeky back that showed off her pert derriere. The bottoms featured a white and gray snakeskin pattern and three parallel side straps. The stretchy white bands sat up high on Kindly’s slim hips.

For her beauty look, the blond bombshell rocked dramatic eye makeup that included dark mulberry shadow on her eyelid creases, long curled lashes, black eyeliner, and a perfectly-shaped arched brow. She also sported a soft, petal pink lip. Kindly already had a deep tan, but she made her cheeks look even more sun-kissed with an application of warm, dark bronzer. She also sported a touch of shimmery highlighter on the apples of her cheeks. Kindly’s voluminous, waist-length blond hair tumbled down to the small of her back. She was reaching up and grabbing a handful of her beachy tresses with her left hand as she gazed over her right shoulder seductively.

Kindly’s photo was taken from the side on a gorgeous beach, where she posed on her knees in the wet sand. The professional model arched her back to show off its elegant curve. She was using her right arm to cover up some of her exposed right breast, but she was still flashing a generous amount of sideboob. Kindly’s pose also showcased her flat, sculpted stomach and shapely legs.

The model’s flawless skin shone under the bright sun, and a breathtaking view of white sand and turquoise ocean stretched out behind her.

Kindly revealed that the location of her photo was the Bahamas, but most of the stunning ex-soldier’s 1.8 million followers didn’t seem to care all that much about where the sizzling snapshot was taken. They were too distracted by the curvaceous model to take notice of its serene seaside setting.

“You have a beautiful tan body lady,” read one response in the comments section of her post.

“The Golden goddess is at it again!! Absolutely gorgeous!!” wrote another fan.

“F me you’re a beautiful woman,” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow. Goddess,” commented a fourth fan. “Helping poor us with providing heat in this cold weather.”