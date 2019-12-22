Lizzo Is Getting Hate All Over Again For A Resurfaced Video Of Her Twerking At A Jack In The Box

Social media users think Lizzo took things too far by shaking her behind at fast food restaurant in a recently resurfaced video.

Due to a recent controversy Lizzo got wrapped up in because of a revealing outfit, an old video of the singer has resurfaced on social media and is making Internet users mad all over again. The video shows the star twerking right by the counter at a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant in California the weekend of the Coachella music festival, according to Delish.

In the video, Lizzo is wearing a bright green thong that is visible under her very short shorts. Someone is recording her as she bends over and begins twerking, her activity being captured on a nearby security camera. Lizzo certainly wasn’t ashamed of her behavior, in fact it was she who originally shared the video online. However, many people think that her twerking was disrespectful and not appropriate for a place where people are purchasing food.

“Hate people who get famous and think they can do and act however they want, just cause they got some spotlight and money,” one person commented on the controversial video.

“When I worked at McDonald’s, I put people out the restaurant for stuff like this. Now, they have to clean the counter,” said another.

The video was posted in the spring, but it is being brought up again because Lizzo recently came under fire for wearing a particularly promiscuous outfit to a Lakers game. She made her presence known in a black dress that appeared perfectly normal from the front. However, when the singer got up and began twerking along with the Lakers cheerleaders, the audience got a good look at her behind. The back of her dress open, revealing her entire backside with the exception of what was covered by a thong.

Many people were upset by the outfit, considering it inappropriate for a Lakers game with a lot of children likely in attendance. Lizzo wasn’t too bothered by the controversy and responded by posting a few more revealing photos on her Instagram page.

She also addressed the backlash, saying that the hate she had been receiving wasn’t going to stop her from behind herself or dressing the way she wants.

“You don’t have to be like me, you need to be like you and never ever let somebody stop you, or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lizzo has become known as a proponent of self love and body confidence, regardless of shape or size.