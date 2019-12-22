Bella Thorne Dons A Leopard-Print Bikini & Strikes The Bambi Pose

Bella Thorne continued to share new photos from her Dominican Republic getaway with her Instagram fans today. This time, she was spotted in a leopard-print bikini as she struck the Bambi pose.

There were three photos in total, and they all showed Bella in the middle of undoing her ponytail. The images were fairly similar to one another, as she sat perched on the edge of a lounge chair. The seating was white with a large pillow to her right, with the tropical paradise visible in the backdrop. In addition to palm trees and bright green foliage, the ocean could be seen in the distance. Plus, the photos were taken on a sunny day, with Bella being drenched in light.

The first photo showed the stunner with her hands in her hair, with her locks bunched on the top of her head. Her bright blond-orange highlights were on full display, as Bella glanced at the camera with a small pout. Her bikini had a classic cut, although her straps were embellished with large beading.

The second photo showed her holding most of her hair in place, as she looked down to her left. It didn’t look like she was wearing any makeup.

The final shot was of her leaning forward and tilting her head to the right. Her hair cascaded down the right side of her body, as Bella held her hands out.

Fans had lots to say about the actress’ good looks in the comments section.

“Gorgeous seriously so stunning I wish my body looked like yours,” raved an admirer.

“Bella u look so sexy in these three pics,” declared a follower.

Loading...

“Wow it’s unbelievable how amazing you are,” wrote a fan.

“Look at you out there where it’s warm out there and I’m here in chilly Michigan…………….oh well,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

The captions also suggested that Bella will be spending Christmas in Punta Cana, so fans can hope for more bikini pics in the coming days.

And three days ago, the bombshell shared another update from the Dominican Republic. She wore a blue swimsuit and hugged a palm tree. In addition, Bella sported a long-sleeved white shirt and matching pants, although her shirt blew in the wind and revealed her toned bod underneath. She smiled widely for the photo, and wore her hair down billowing behind her. The photo seemed to have been taken during the Golden Hour, as she was bathed in a flattering glow.