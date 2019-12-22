Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Look Like A Chic Power Couple On Lunch Date

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have become quite a power couple in the past year. They both have very busy schedules, but they were back together for the day on Saturday before Nick had to fly out to Florida for the Jingle Ball on Sunday. The singer and his bride of one year spent some quality time together on a lunch date in New York City and they were both styling.

Nick and Priyanka were photographed over the weekend coming out of a holistic wellness center where they reportedly had lunch, according to the Daily Mail. The famous couple was all set for the cold weather of the Big Apple. The Quantico star donned a pair of skinny jeans with a white turtleneck that seemed to keep her neck from getting chilled in the winter air. She also had on a pair of tan suede knee-high boots with a slight heel. The actress wore a cream-colored coat that fell down to her ankles. It didn’t appear to be seriously cold outdoors as she left the full-length coat unbuttoned while she walked around the city with her husband.

Priyanka had her dark locks pulled into a high bun and wore rose-colored sunglasses on the outing. She carried a black handbag with her and also had a small brown box in her hand all tied up and adorned with Christmas tree trim. The 37-year-old went out on the lunch date with a full face of makeup that included smoky eyes and a medium-pink lip color.

Loading...

Nick, 27, followed along with his wife in a dark outfit. He wore black pants, a black shirt with buttons from top to bottom, and a black quilted vest. To complete his attire, he had on heavy black boots and dark sunglasses. The Jonas Brother also carried a coffee cup in his hand to ward off the chill. The lovebirds will most likely be spending the holidays together after Nick’s concert with his brothers on Sunday.

There was another important event that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra showed up to recently. They were on hand to help celebrate Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ 10th wedding anniversary a few days ago with a big party with friends and loved ones. Nick and Priyanka were seen at the gathering laughing and having a great time at the celebration. This time the actress was wearing a short black dress with a cut-out back, while Nick Jonas opted for a light suit for the special occasion.