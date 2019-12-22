Draya Michele Poses On All Fours In A Bodysuit

Draya Michele shared a new Instagram update yesterday with her fans, and it’s likely to have caught many people’s attention. She was seen posing on all fours in a tight bodysuit.

The model was on a tiger-print rug and faced her left shoulder to the camera. She propped herself up with her arms and arched her back to accentuate her derriere. Draya was on her knees and glanced up at the camera with a small pout on her face. She wore her hair slicked back into a small bun — sporting a middle part, and leaving her wavy bangs to frame her face.

The stunner’s dark lipstick and long, dark lashes were prominent. Meanwhile, the ensemble had long pants and a halter-style top. This left her back bare. The piece also featured a fishnet-inspired design, which was accentuated with small black dots.

But that wasn’t all, as the photo also included a male model. He was seen sitting on spiral stairs with shaggy carpet. The top half of his face was cropped out of the frame, but he was seen sitting with his hands together and looking down at Draya. He had a hint of a smile on his face and wore blue boxers or shorts. He accessorized with a watch.

The room looked dimly lit, although there was plenty of light on Draya. Her skin looked glowing and flawless.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave compliments on the fierce photo.

“Oh. My. God. Draya. Why are you like this?!” asked an admirer.

“So you’re just gonna snap like this and leave all the other savage Fenty ambassadors wondering why they even trying?!!!!!” joked a follower.

“Ok d*mn!! let met get my wallet and make my way over to Fenty’s website,” wrote a fan.

Even so, some people were distracted by the male model.

“But who dat is in the back tho,” wondered a fourth Instagram user, with plenty of others that commented on his presence.

Earlier this month, the former Basketball Wives star shared an update where she rocked another bodysuit. This time, it was a sheer, black number with exaggerated sleeves. It left her legs bare and featured a high collar. Draya’s cleavage could be seen through the outfit. She stood in front of a blank wall and raised her left hand into the air. She then placed her other hand on her hips. In addition, the model sported a low bun.