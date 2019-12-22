Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Shows Off Incredible Figure In Skintight Lavender Workout Gear

The fitness trainer sizzled in her latest Instagram upload.

On Sunday, December 22, fitness model Kelsey Wells shared a sizzling snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the founder of the PWR programs posing in a white walled room with a large mirror. Two hand weights on a black yoga mat can be seen in the background. Kelsey stood with her legs apart, as she flexed her impressive arm muscles. She looked into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 29-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a lavender sports bra and a pair of matching, cutout yoga pants. The skintight workout gear put her incredible curves, washboard abs, and toned quads on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The mother-of-one accessorized the sporty look with a black Apple Watch, a pair of stud earrings, and a sparkling ring.

The brunette bombshell pulled her long locks in a bun and opted to wear minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the digital influencer shared a feminist statement, in which she explained women are powerful, even if they present femininely. She also implored her followers to tag their friends in the comments section who may be doubting their own strength.

Fans were quick to state that they appreciated the fitness trainer’s empowering message.

“Love this! Love your message! Love your program! Thank you for continuous [sic] inspiring me everyday. Not only to get strong but to be strong in all ways,” wrote one follower.

“WE ARE STRONG. Thanks for the reminder,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also made the effort to compliment the beauty.

“Exemplification of femininity and strength!!! Love this picture!!!” said a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Such a beautiful woman & I love all the gym outfits you own! Always so stunning,” added a different devotee.

Kelsey engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Kelsey has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to upload photos of herself in figure-hugging gym attire. Recently, she posted a picture, in which she sizzled in a low-cut, dark green sports bra and leggings with mesh detailing. That post has been liked over 38,000 times since it was shared.