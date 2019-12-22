Liam Hemsworth Is Happy With Rumored New Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Months After Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly more than ready to start his future with his rumored new love, Gabriella Brooks.

According to Us Weekly, the actor and the model have been enjoying time together the past few weeks. The Hunger Games star is reportedly in a good place with Brooks after ending his marriage to Miley Cyrus earlier this year.

“Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,” an insider said about the couple’s relationship after sharing that he is “happy to move on” from Cyrus.

Hemsworth and Brooks are also reportedly getting serious enough for the 21-year-old model to meet Hemsworth’s parents. The two were spotted in Byron Bay, Australia with Hemsworth’s parents recently. The 29-year-old star’s family seemed to enjoy their time with Brooks, with both of his parents, Craig and Leonie, embracing Brooks with a hug during the foursome’s lunch date. According to sources, Hemsworth’s parents have given the actor their approval when it comes to Brooks, which is something that Hemsworth values.

Brooks is the second woman that Hemsworth has been linked to since his breakup from Cyrus. Back in October, the Dressmaker actor was romantically linked to Dynasty star Maddison Brown. The two were seen kissing during a date night in New York City, which led fans to believe that Brown was the actor’s next leading lady. However, the pair’s romance soon fizzled out, and an insider has confirmed that the two were “never that serious” prior to them deciding to only be friends.

While Hemsworth and Brooks seem to be going strong, the romance comes when the actor is on the rebound. He and Cyrus decided to end their marriage back in August, more than one year after tying the knot. Prior to their marriage, the couple was in an on-and-off relationship, which began when they co-starred together in The Last Song. Hemsworth remained quiet in the beginning of the couple’s separation but shared his thoughts on the split on his personal Instagram page.

“Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth wrote as part of a lengthy message.

Just 11 days after Cyrus’ rep confirmed that the couple was ending their marriage, Hemsworth filed for divorce from the “Party in the USA” singer. Many fans of the couple suspected that the actor’s reason for expediting the divorce was due to Cyrus moving on with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter at the time.