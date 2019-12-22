WWE News: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reveals If She’s Being Overlooked

The WWE women’s division has been a topic of conversation lately, with some pundits and performers claiming that superstars are being mishandled by the company. However, Sonya Deville feels that her time has still to come, and she’s confident about the future.

Citing Deville’s recent interview with FOX, Wrestling Inc reports that the superstar believes that she has time on her side, and it’s only a matter of time before she’s given an opportunity to ascend to the main event scene.

“I think that everyone has a time in life, in general and especially in the WWE. There is a time and a place for everyone’s climb and rise to the top. And I think that you haven’t seen Sonya’s peak yet, obviously. And I’m blessed. I’m one of the youngest females in the locker room — I’m 26. So I have longevity with the company and I’m blessed to be here and to be here for a long time. So I’m excited for the future.”

Deville’s comments come after Corey Graves and other WWE personnel criticized the company’s booking of the women’s division. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Paige revealed that she wants to see more women performers being given opportunities, as opposed to a select few — Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley — who are routinely called upon.

Flair disagrees with this assessment of the division, however, and believes that it’s up to superstars to make the most of the opportunities they are given and get over with the WWE Universe.

Deville is one of several superstars who are currently waiting in line, but she’s gained more popularity this year as a result of starring in Total Divas. During the interview, the former MMA star said that she portrays a fighter on WWE television, but the reality series has allowed fans to see her “human” side.

The superstar also claims that she feels “respected,” and believes that the fans want to see more of her on television. According to Deville, fans will appreciate it more when she finally does receive the big break that many of them feel she deserves.

Deville also praised her colleagues, claiming that she feels valued by her fellow employees. Her comments suggest that she’s very content with her position in WWE, unlike some of the other superstars who have voiced their frustrations this year.

At the time of this writing, Deville is a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster, where she frequently teams up with Mandy Rose.