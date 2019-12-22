Ariana James Celebrates Being Married In A White Bra And Skimpy Panties

Fitness model Ariana James has a lot to celebrate these days. The brunette bombshell posted a new photograph to Instagram on Sunday afternoon wearing nothing but a snug white bra and a matching set of panties. She also wore an adorable white wedding veil and headband.

Her photo caption was written in Spanish but loosely translated to Ariana’s joy over being a married woman for ten days now.

Ariana may be married now, but her wedded bliss hasn’t stopped her from teasing her 2.1 million followers with a myriad of sexy photos. Sunday’s snapshot was just the latest of several. The Inquisitr previously reported that the stunner showed off her abs in a crop top and skintight jeans. Her fans went crazy over the image of her.

However, her latest Instagram update is even more scintillating than the last. She’s showing off way more skin in her barely-there panties and plunging bra. Ariana’s tanned body is on display, and her admirers are loving the view of her taut Body Engineer abdomen. As for her undies, they cover up her private parts but not much else. Her killer thighs and curvy hips are incredible to look at.

It looks like the stunner is standing in front of a bed. Ariana left her long black hair down in a simple and sleek look. She’s also holding a professional camera instead of a traditional phone to take the picture.

It’s no wonder Ariana is positively beaming. Not only is she currently in the honeymoon phase with her spouse, but she’s got an exquisite body to marvel at everyday and she does her fans the kindness of sharing it with them often. Her photo has only been live on Instagram for a little over an hour and already has over 80,000 likes and close to 800 comments.

Many of Ariana’s followers stopped by to wish the gorgeous model good wishes on her marriage. Some of them joked that they were sad she was officially off the market.

Some of Ariana’s fans were too overwhelmed by her beauty to come up with anything clever to say. Instead, they filled her comments section with all the adoring emoji they could find, including hearts, flowers, and expressions of ardor.

Personal trainer Tata Gnecco, commented, “Yo deserve everything you have my lovely!”

Crossfit girl Issa Vegas and actress Catherine Siachoque Varoni, also stopped by to send love to Ariana and good tidings on her marriage.

“THAT SMILE AND BODY THOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” exclaimed one of her admirers.