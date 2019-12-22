‘Christianity Today’ Editor Mark Galli Says Donald Trump Is ‘Unfit For Office’

Christianity Today, one of the top Christian evangelical magazines in the United States, recently published an editorial that took aim at Donald Trump and said he should be removed from office. On Sunday, the publication’s editor-in-chief and author of the op-ed, Mark Galli, appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation and said that he believes Trump’s actions can no longer be excused, The Hill reports.

“I am making a moral judgement that he is morally unfit, or even more precisely it’s his public morality that makes him unfit,” Galli said, noting that while nobody is perfect, the president is responsible for displaying a certain degree of “public character and public morality.”

“My argument is not to judge him as a person in the eyes of God – that’s not my job – but to judge his public moral character and to ask, has he gone so far that the evangelical constituency that we represent, can we in good conscience do the trade-off anymore.”

Although Galli acknowledged that Trump’s agenda aligns with the abortion-rights agenda of Christianity, he highlighted what he believes is the president’s “bad character.” According to Galli, a line was crossed at some point during the impeachment hearings, where there is no longer an excuse for Trump’s misconduct that can be looked past due to his beneficial actions for the evangelical community.

As for the Evangelical Christians that continue to support Trump, Galli claims that he has “no animus towards them.” Regardless, Galli expressed his belief that he finds it “strange” that people who seriously follow the teachings of Jesus Christ cannot publicly state “in front of God and everybody” that Trump’s character is “deeply, deeply concerning.”

Here's Christianity Today ("CT") Editor-in-chief @markgalli's response to Trump's attack on "ET"…

In response to Galli’s editorial, Trump blasted Christianity Today as “far-left” and “progressive,” to which Galli said that the publication is a reasonably centrist magazine, calling Trump’s accusation “factually inaccurate.”

Evangelical Christians are a vital base of support for Trump, and losing their support could harm his chances for re-election in 2020. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll showed that 43 percent of evangelical voters support the president’s removal from office.

According to former Republican Rick Wilson, Evangelicals aren’t likely to abandon Trump over Galli’s article. Nevertheless, Wilson did note that the op-ed highlights Trump’s main deficiencies from the perspective of followers of Evangelical Christianity. Wilson also said that he believes Evangelicals know that Trump is likely not very religious but support him for his ability to push the Christian agenda.