‘One Piece’ Episode 916 Preview Hints At Kaido’s Plan After Defeating Luffy

The upcoming chapter of One Piece, which is titled “A Living Hell Luffy, Humiliated in the Great Mine!,” is set to feature the aftermath of the battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. It is also expected to give a major hint at the plan of Emperor Kaido after he defeated Luffy in their one-on-one battle.

“Taken down by Kaido, Luffy is sent to a mine where hellish forced labor awaits him! However, he unexpectedly reunites with someone there! Are Otama and the Straw Hats alive? And what will happen to the desperate Luffy?”

As shown in the preview for One Piece Episode 916, Luffy will be brought to the Prisoner’s Mine after suffering a massive defeat from the hands of Emperor Kaido. Despite his strong hatred of the man behind the destruction of his SMILE factories and imprisonment of former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo, it seems like Emperor Kaido still wants to keep Luffy alive. Instead of giving him a quick death, Emperor Kaido plans to make him suffer by sending him to their prison.

However, there is one major reason why Emperor Kaido sent Luffy to the Prisoner’s Mine. Since starting his own journey, Emperor Kaido has been gathering strong allies that would help him accomplish his main goal. Emperor Kaido recognized Luffy’s power so instead of killing him in an instant, he would try to convince him to join his crew by breaking his spirits. Unfortunately for Emperor Kaido, Luffy is the type of pirate who would rather die than serve someone else.

In the Prisoner’s Mine, Luffy will be consistently tortured and humiliated until he finally gives in. One Piece Episode 916 preview also revealed that Luffy will be meeting someone familiar in the Prisoner’s Mine. The preview didn’t give any hint regarding the man Luffy will reunite with but for those who read One Piece manga, they knew that it was Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece is also expected to reveal what happened to Otama and some of Luffy’s allies when Emperor Kaido launched a powerful Fire Blast at the ruins of Oden’s Castle. Luffy thought that his allies were caught by the attack so he decided to avenge them against Emperor Kaido. Though Luffy’s plan to finish Emperor Kaido failed, all of his allies have managed to survive and are currently hiding somewhere else. The Straw Hat Pirates and their allies will soon learn about Luffy’s defeat and captivity.