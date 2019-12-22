‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Shauna Sees Through Thomas’ Ruse

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers two weeks ahead promise drama when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) makes a full confession to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). The former Vegas showgirl is nobody’s fool and she can tell when a man is faking it, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas Is Using Zoe As A Front

Thomas is sure that he has everybody fooled by dating Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He is apparently romancing Zoe to let everyone believe that he is moving on from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

There are two reasons that this will benefit Thomas. Firstly, Hope now feels less threatened by him since he now has someone else in his life. But, The Bold and the Beautiful promo for the week of December 23 shows that Hope isn’t really buying Thomas’ story that he has moved on so quickly.

Secondly, Thomas is hoping to make Hope jealous. He will repeatedly ask Hope to babysit Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) while he goes out on dates with Zoe. Thomas hopes that Hope will start to see what she’s missing out on.

Shauna Fulton Sees Through Thomas Forrester’s Ruse

However, Shauna knows when a man is in love. Thomas doesn’t strike her as a man who’s fallen head-over-heels in love and she will call him out during the week of December 30.

Thomas knows that he cannot hide the truth from Shauna and will decide to be candid with her. He will admit that not only is he not falling for Zoe, but that he’s still got the hots for Hope.

Thomas will then make a full confession to Shauna. It seems as if he may even tell her his whole masterplan. Thomas is certainly smug enough to believe that his plan will succeed and that nobody can stop him from making Hope his own eventually.

Thomas Plays His Cards

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Thomas will tell Shauna that he knows that he can trust her with his secret. He will then proceed to tell her why he believes that she will continue to keep his secret even though she knows that he is lying to everyone.

The soap opera spoilers seem to suggest that Shauna may be hoping that the Logans will also forgive Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Since Zoe now has her job back, Shauna is hoping that she and her daughter will also be welcomed back into the fold now that the model has been reinstated at Forrester Creations.