Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Insane Body In An Orange Bikini While On Vacation

Gabrielle Union recently shared some photos from her family vacation with her 14.8 million Instagram followers.

The Being Mary Jane actress looked amazing as she posed with her baby daughter, Kaavia, 1, in her arm. In the first slide of the Instagram post, Union has her hand out as she is beaming at the camera. She is wearing an orange bikini that shows off the 46-year-old actress’ stunning physique. Union’s eyes are closed in the photo as Kaavia steals the photo. The toddler is next to her mom making a stern face at the camera as her tiny hand is reaching out in the air. Kaavia is wearing a colorful one-piece bathing suit and paired it with a white hat.

In the second slide, Union’s fans are able to see more of her vacation look. The former America’s Got Talent host is seen wearing no makeup on her glowing skin in both photos. The actress also decided to style her hair in long cornrows, which stop in the middle of her body. Like Kaavia, Union also decided to wear a large hat, which is brown and straw in the photo. She is also wearing a white cover-up to pair with the look.

Union’s Instagram followers seemed to enjoy the photos of her and Kaavia. The Bring It On actress’ post received more than 300,000 likes. The post also received more than 800 comments from Union’s fans.

“Mother-hood never looked so good,” one fan wrote.

“OMG Perfection,” applauded another.

“So Beautiful, Queens!” one follower exclaimed.

“Gabby has no MAKEUP on & still Gorgeous as EVER,” another chimed in.

Loading...

Union and her family are currently in Maui for their family holiday vacation. According to the Daily Mail, the family trip is the first holiday together since Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade, retired from the NBA earlier this year. The outlet reports that most of the family, including Wade’s sons, were in tow for the annual trip. Kaavia, however, was reportedly fussy on the trip, as Union shared with her Instagram followers before the family reached their destination on Friday, December 20.

“‘1st holiday family trip since @dwyanewade retired… Pray for us @kaaviajames has been on 10 soooooo I apologize in advance to everyone on the plane,” Union shared on her Instagram Stories before letting her fans know that she and Wade have “complimentary earplugs,” for their flight.

This isn’t the first bikini look Union has rocked since arriving to Maui. The actress recently posted a photo of her rocking a black bikini and sunglasses as she relaxed in the sun with her family.