‘The Challenge’ Stars Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, who just announced their engagement on Instagram. Jenna said “yes” on Saturday, December 21, according to Us Weekly, and it appears the two couldn’t be happier. Zach and Jenna met on the hit MTV series back in 2014 when they both appeared on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2. Unfortunately, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the couple, as many of their issues played out on camera. When Jenna appeared on Rivals III, she called Zach at home and found out he was cheating on her when he called her by the wrong name.

It wasn’t until Invasion of the Champions that they appeared on the same season again after working things out, and later the pair showed up on Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds together. Jenna was not on War of the Worlds 2 with Zach, who made it to the final with Team U.S. but ultimately lost.

Both Zach and Jenna shared their happy news on social media and got tons of love from fans another Challenge co-stars. The two appeared to be at some sort of Christmas celebration when the proposal went down, as they can be seen posing in front of a ton of Christmas lights and a large crowd of people. The exact moment of the proposal was also captured as Zach can be seen down on one knee with Jenna looking extremely happy and surprised.

“I hope he knows what he’s getting himself into…. I said yes,” Jenna wrote on her own post.

“Omg omg omg!!!! This is all we talked about In the redemption house!!! I can’t way to play the bachelorette party! I love y’all!!” friend and Challenge veteran Jemmye Carroll wrote on Jenna’s post.

“YOU BETTER PICK CUTE DRESSES FOR YOUR BRIDESMAIDS,” best friend and Challenge star Kailah Casillas wrote.

Between the couple’s two posts, they also received love from fellow Challengers Johnny Bananas, Leroy Garrett, Brad Fiorenza, Dee Ngyuen, Marie Roda, Josh Martinez and much more.

Loading...

Congratulations also came floating in from Jordan Wiseley, who recently became engaged to Tori Deal while filming War of the Worlds 2.

“Congratulations Jenna!! I’m so happy for you two,” Jordan wrote.

Kam Williams, Jenny West, and Tony Raines also filled the comment section under the duo’s post, suggesting this wedding is going to be one giant Challenge reunion. It’s too early to tell if MTV will approach the couple about filming their nuptials, something the network has done in the past for its stars. MTV filmed a short special for Chris “CT” Tamburello’s wedding, while Jordan and Tori are also considering doing a televised ceremony.