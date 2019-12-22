Violet Summers Flaunts Incredible Figure In Crop Top & Tiny Denim Shorts

The model left little to the imagination in her risque ensemble.

On Sunday, December 22, American model Violet Summers uploaded yet another provocative post for her 2.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the picture, the 20-year-old posed on a bridge in downtown Seattle. She stood with a hand on her hip, playing with a strand of her hair. The stunner gazed into the camera as she flashed a flirtatious smile.

She flaunted her fabulous figure in an off-the-shoulder, coral crop top and a pair of distressed denim shorts. Violet did not seem to be wearing a bra, leaving little to the imagination. The risque ensemble put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation kept the casual look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks into a half-ponytail. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer noted that the photo was taken on an earlier date, during her trip to Washington. Violet also revealed that she was headed to her hometown, presumably for the holidays. The model clarified in the comments section that she is a Texas native. In addition, she asked fans to let her know where they were originally from.

Fans were quick to comment the name of the city where they grew up. Many of Violet’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are the definition of stunning [and] beautiful liked almost every picture,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“Unreal how a woman can be more than beautiful but you seem to do it,” added a different devotee.

“I love your beautiful smile,” said another commenter.

“You are the reason the word ‘perfect’ was invented,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Violet engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of their comments.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Violet has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo that shows her lowering her black leggings, flaunting her perky derriere. That post has been liked over 65,000 times since it was shared.