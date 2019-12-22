Iggy Azalea Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Black Bikini

Superstar Iggy Azalea is enjoying the last day of her Balinese vacation and is celebrating by sharing another sexy snap on Instagram. The “Black Widow” singer has shared several hot images from her vacation on the Indonesian island this week, much to the enjoyment of her 13 million followers.

In Iggy’s sexy new post, the singer is posing in an infinity pool while rocking a black strapless bikini top. The rapper’s cleavage was on full display for all her followers, many of which showed adoration for the photo with a double-tap. Iggy’s signature blond locks were worn straight with a part down the middle. She opted for a more dramatic makeup look with a brown smoky eye, and lined and glossed lips. Behind her, viewers could see the start of a beautiful Balinese sunset, a background which was complemented by palm trees and lush exotic plants.

In three hours, the new photo from Iggy received over 500,000 likes from fans and almost 2,000 comments. As usual, fire symbol, crown, and heart-eye emoji filled the comments section. Many fans referred to Iggy as a “queen” and fawned over her impressive physique and the drool-worthy backdrop. In the caption for her post, Iggy noted it was the “golden hour” in Bali on her last day at the stunning Four Seasons Resort.

“Damn near giving me Tiffany Bride of Chucky vibes,” one fan wrote.

“Omg Iggy love the little blue color on the blond hair,” another noted of her blue-tipped blond locks.

“And I just choked on a popcorn kernel,” a third fan joked about the sexy nature of the picture.

Just a few days ago, Iggy lit up Instagram with a full-body shot of herself in a white bikini. The 29-year-old was lying on a chaise lounge with her hair wrapped up in a towel. That update drove her followers absolutely wild. Earlier in the week, she posted another hot bathing suit photo where she wore a red bikini that had fans begging for the brand name in the comments section. Iggy stretched out by a pool, in a pose which pulled her swimsuit top up just enough to flash a little underboob, extending her super-toned torso in the process. The new black bikini picture from today wasn’t quite as scandalous, but fans still got an eyeful from the “Fancy” singer.

All three sizzling pics earned Iggy well over 2 million likes and thousands upon thousands of compliments.