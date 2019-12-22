Kelly Gale Spreads Legs In A Minuscule, Mismatched Bikini While Relaxing In A Hot Tub

Kelly Gale celebrated the end of her work year with a sizzling new Instagram post that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

On Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret model said “cheers” to being done with work for 2019 with a steamy trio of photos that brought some serious heat to her page. The snaps saw the 24-year-old relaxing in a hot tub aboard a boat. She had a drink in her hand as the golden sun spilled over her perfectly tanned body.

Of course, a dip in the hot tub called for the perfect swimwear and Kelly’s, as usual, certainly did not disappoint. The Swedish bombshell looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Kelly sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The look included a bright yellow, halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It boasted triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets and, combined with the number’s plunging neckline, flashed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience.

Instead of a matching pair of bikini bottoms, Kelly opted for a patterned pair in a variety of colors that was even more risque than the top half of her look. The ruched-style garment covered up only what was necessary, to make for a seriously NSFW display as she spread her sculpted legs wide and floated in the clear water. The piece featured a daringly high-cut design that highlighted her killer curves, and had a thin, curved waistband that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Kelly kept her look simple and added only a pair of sunglasses with orange lenses to her barely-there ensemble. She wore her dark tresses down, which appeared slightly damp from her time in the water. The model also went makeup-free in the shots, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for her weekend Instagram update. As of this writing, the upload has earned over 28,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Girl you slay,” one person wrote.

“You have a great sexy body,” said another.

“Only you could look good in this weird pose. Your hard work for your body clearly is perfection,” commented a third.

Fans are no doubt impressed with Kelly’s impressive bikini body, which she follows an intense training schedule to maintain. She recently shared a few videos of one of her workouts to Instagram that saw her performing a series of full-body exercises in jogger pants and a cleavage-baring, cherry red sports bra. The post also proved popular with the model’s audience, who awarded it with more than 44,000 likes.