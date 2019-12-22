Sofia Richie Will Be Spending The Holidays With Scott Disick & The Kardashian-Jenners, Sources Say

Sofia Richie is reportedly being welcomed to enjoy the holiday festivities with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to Hollywood Life, the 21-year-old model will be accompanying her boyfriend Scott Disick for the holiday events the famous family will be having this year. A source shared with the outlet that Richie will be “included” in any of the plans Disick has with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian and their children Mason, 10, Penelope,7 and Reign, 5. Richie will also interact with the rest of the family, though the source has said that the family’s plans for the holidays aren’t concrete as of yet.

“The family is very last minute and still figuring out their plans, but they are trying to make it work so that everyone is happy. It sounds like Sofia will spend some time with her family and some time with Scott and Kourtney.”

Richie being a part of the family’s plans was reportedly important to their matriarch, Kris Jenner. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer reportedly wants Richie to feel as involved as possible with what the family will be doing this year.

“Kris Jenner, of course, made sure to include her,” the insider dished. “Kris treats her really, really kindly. She won’t not invited to anything — the family has always treated her well and respected her.”

While Richie and Disick have been dating for two years, the model’s bond with the celebrity family didn’t start with their romance. The model has been close with the family for years due to her father, Lionel and her sister Nicole’s friendships with multiple members of the famous tribe. The longstanding bonds that the families reportedly have always made Richie “totally accepted” by the family, though they had to prioritize Kourtney’s feelings in the beginning of Richie’s relationship with Disick.

Richie’s relationships with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family could also be what makes them more than comfortable with having her involved in their holiday fun. The Instagram influencer has been getting closer with Kylie Jenner over the past year. The two have been friends for years, but have developed more of a tight bond following Kylie’s split from her former best friend Jordyn Woods. Richie has been by Kylie’s side on several trips, including her girls getaway to Turks and Caicos this past summer. Richie has been dubbed as one of Kylie’s real friends during the makeup mogul’s friend breakup.

This isn’t the first time Richie has been involved in Kardashian-Jenner functions. The model has vacationed with both Disick and Kourtney together on several occasions, which the Flip It like Disick star has shared on his Instagram page.