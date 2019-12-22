Kelly Rowland Flaunts Incredible Curves In Bold Pink And Black Dress

Singer and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland thrilled her 9.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update. The post showcased the daring ensemble she wore to the Miss America 2020 competition.

In the first snap of the post, Kelly strutted down a hallway with yellow and blue striped carpeting. The stunner wore a statement dress that had plenty of tantalizing details. The bodice had a plunging v-neck neckline that showcased a ton of cleavage, and was white on one half and deep pink with black trim on the other. The top had sleeves crafted of delicate material that flowed down, giving the ensemble an ethereal vibe.

The dress had a belted detail at the waist, emphasizing her hourglass physique, and then went out around her hips slightly, going from pink to white in an ombre effect. The bottom of the dress was crafted from a glittering black material that cascaded down her body, and the look had a scandalously high slit that revealed Kelly’s toned leg.

The beauty’s hair was done in a sleek bob style, and she added a pair of earrings to accessorize. She paired the stunning dress with a pair of black strappy sandals.

In the second snap of the series, Kelly walked down a different hallway, continuing to show off the breathtaking dress. She finished off the update by posing in front of a backdrop that had several logos on it, including the Miss America 2020 pageant logo.

Kelly raved about attending the event in the caption of the post, and her followers loved the glimpse at her stunning look for the evening. The post received over 179,200 likes within just 18 hours, including a like from British pop star and Little Mix member Perrie Edwards.

Many of Kelly’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling look.

“THIS DRESS! THESE LEGS!!” one fan said, loving the whole ensemble.

“Kelly you look incredible!!!!!!!!” another fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Another follower was a huge fan of Kelly’s style in general, and commented “how are you not consistently within the top five dressed celebrities or people every year you are a fashionista I love your style and you need to come out with a clothing line call MissKelly or loveKells.”

“Omg she brings the heat!!!!!” one fan added.

Kelly isn’t afraid to flaunt her ample assets in her red carpet attire. Just a week ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared the gorgeous gown she wore to Diddy’s 50th birthday party. The ensemble showcased a tempting amount of cleavage and also had a high slit that exposed her toned leg for a sultry vibe.