Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flashes Her Incredible Curves While Getting A Christmas Kiss From Her Boyfriend

Alexa Collins flaunted all her enviable curves, as well as some PDA with her boyfriend, Tom Shields, in her latest Instagram photo, which was shared with her fans on Sunday morning.

In the photo, Alexa looks gorgeous as she rocks a pair of skintight jeans and a racy black crop top. The corset-like shirt boasted clasps down the front and showcased the bikini model’s abundant cleavage, flat tummy, and impossibly tiny waist.

Alexa accessorized the ensemble with a pair of black knee-high boots, a ring on her finger, a diamond chain around her neck, and a brown purse, which she slung over her shoulder.

The Florida-based model had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in soft waves that brushed over her shoulders. She also decided on a full face of glam makeup, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added to the look with some pink blush on her cheeks and a light-pink gloss on her lips.

Tom stood behind Alexa wearing a beige sweater, some black pants, and white sneakers. He wrapped his arms around his girlfriend’s hips, holding one of her hands in the process and planted a sweet kiss on the side of her head as holiday festivities appear to be happening behind the cute couple.

In the caption of the photo, the model revealed that celebrating the holidays is simply better with the man she loves.

Of course, Alexa’s more than 658,000 fans went wild for the snapshot, clicking the like button over 4,000 times and leaving over 55 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

“Wow, you look awesome!” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“That is pure perfection,” another admirer gushed over the model.

“He is a very lucky man,” a third comment read.

“That man has woman handling technique we could all learn from,” a fourth social media user joked, adding a winking emoji for emphasis.

Just one day before her PDA-filled photo, Alexa dropped the jaws of her fans when she posted her allotted “monthly” mirror selfie, and stunned in a snakeskin bikini.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model looked like a blond bombshell in the shot, showcasing her epic beach body as she snapped the photo of her reflection while in a bathroom.

That upload proved to be a popular one for Alexa Collins, and has earned the model more than 20,000 likes and over 370 comments to date.