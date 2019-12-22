‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Serves A Sultry Look In New Sports Bra Selfie

Thylane Blondeau steamed up Instagram on Sunday morning for her latest selfie, where she is seen wearing only a sports bra.

In the sexy snapshot, Thylane stands in front of a mirror as she holds her phone up to capture the photo. The model, who was dubbed “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” when she was only a child, looked gorgeous in the shot as she sported a white Calvin Klein sports bra.

The undergarment flaunted Thylane’s toned arms and ample bust, and it also gave fans a peek at her flat tummy. She accessorized the look with layered chains and pendants around her neck, and also showed off some of her tattoos, which include an arrow on the inside of her upper arm.

Thylane wore her dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in loose strands that brushed over her shoulders. She posed with a sultry stare on her face and looked away from the camera.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup in the photograph, which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, pink eyeshadow, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow on her face, and a pink tint on her full lips.

Of course, Thylane’s more than 3.3 million followers wasted no time showing their love and support for her latest upload, and flocked to click the like button nearly 30,000 times while leaving more than 100 comments, all within the first 15 minutes after the photo went live on the platform.

“My idol is the best,” one of Thylane’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“My new obsession,” another adoring fan stated.

“I love this hair,” a third comment read.

“Thylane! You’re still the most beautiful girl in this entire world. She just keeps getting better with age. Have you ever seen a more perfect woman? She’s so gorgeous it’s simply not fair to everyone else!!” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just a few days before her sports bra mirror selfie, Thylane delighted her fans again when she snapped another photo of herself, this time brushing her teeth while wearing a tiny crop top.

In the shot, the model sported jeans, a pair of sunglasses, a black top, and tons of jewelry as she brushed her teeth. That photo proved to be a popular upload for Thylane Blondeau’s fans as well, and has raked in over 85,000 likes and more than 200 comments since it was shared to her account.