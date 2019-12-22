Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking-Hot In Low-Cut Black Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her Instagram followers with a sizzling update that showcased her voluptuous curves. Tarsha included the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland, but didn’t specify exactly where the shot was taken. In the picture, she was perched on a round bar stool at a stone counter that appeared to be a bar.

Tarsha rocked a black mini dress that left little to the imagination. The top had a neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Two straps stretched over Tarsha’s shoulders, but plenty of her chest was on display. The dress had a form-fitting silhouette that clung to every inch of the beauty’s curves. The fabric of the dress had a hint of a glittery sheen to it, adding a bit of sparkle to Tarsha’s look. The short hem meant that Tarsha’s toned thighs were on full display in the sizzling shot.

The stunner from Australia had her long brunette locks down in curls, with a few swooping to frame her face. Her makeup was done in neutral tones that accentuated her natural beauty. Tarsha had a glossy nude shade on her lips, which were slightly parted in a seductive expression. Her eyes were done in neutral shades that showcased her brown eyes, and she had long, voluminous lashes. Tarsha rested one hand on her knee while she stared straight at the camera, tantalizing her followers.

The dress she wore in the snap was from the brand Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag the company in both the picture itself and in the caption. Tarsha paired the smoking-hot shot with a flirtatious caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received 11,200 likes within just six hours, and many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the revealing ensemble.

“You’re a literal goddess,” one follower commented.

Another fan responded to her caption in his comment and said, “I’m on my way keep it warm for me.”

Loading...

“Not a single imperfection just beauty,” another follower added.

“Merry Christmas, and thanks for sharing your beauty!!” one fan said.

Tarsha isn’t afraid to flaunt her ample assets on Instagram for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she decided to thrill her followers with a short Instagram video in which she donned a variety of figure-hugging outfits. Tarsha stated that the looks she rocked in the video were her favorite clubbing outfits, and they all showcased her hourglass physique and cleavage.