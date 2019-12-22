Norwegian Hottie Hilde Osland Gets Festive As She Flaunts Curves In Tight Bodysuit By The Christmas Tree

Hilde Osland was in the holiday spirit as she posed by the Christmas tree in her latest Instagram snap, which was posted to her account on Sunday morning.

In the photograph, Hilde is seen standing in front of a fully decorated tree while she got festive wearing a pair of reindeer antlers and a tight, white bodysuit. The Norwegian model stunned in the skimpy ensemble, which boasted a red heart on the front that appeared to be breaking into pieces.

Hilde showcased her ample bust, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the outfit as she gave a sweet smile for the camera. The model accessorized the look with some rings on her fingers and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

The Instagram fan favorite had her long, blond hair parted in the center and braided into pigtails that fell over her shoulders. Hilde playfully reached up to grab at the ends of her hair while striking her pose.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a glowing highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the picture, tons of gifts can be seen wrapped in a teal paper with a white tree pattern and silver and white bows on top.

In the caption, Hilde asked her fans if it was too early to wish them a Merry Christmas, and added that her sexy bodysuit was made by the brand Hot Miami Styles.

Of course, the model’s over 2.2 million followers fell in love with the post, and flocked to show their love for the photo by writing more than 1,200 comments and clicking the like button over 65,000 times, all within the first three hours after it was uploaded to the network.

“Never to early and you are looking absolutely stunning. Merry Christmas to you,” one of Hilde’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section.

“Unbelievably gorgeous. Wow. Insane,” another adoring fan wrote.

“When you look that good it’s never too early,” a third comment read.

“Merry Christmas! Hope you’ll have a good one,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model got the pulses of her fans racing just days before her Christmas tree photo when she posed in a red backless dress in front of a mirror.

Hilde Osland’s fans also went wild for that snap, which has gained more than 139,000 likes and over 2,200 comments to date.