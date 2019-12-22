Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless In Sheer White Leggings For Sizzling Snap: ‘I May Or May Not Have Worked Out’

Candice Swanepoel brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this weekend.

On Saturday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a hot new photo to her feed that was an instant hit with her 13.9 million followers. In the heavily-filtered snap, the 31-year-old is seen standing outside of a white house. Next to her, a bright blue window shutter provided an intense pop of color.

In the caption of her post, Candice teased her fans about whether she had worked out or not. Her ensemble, however, seemed to suggest the latter.

The South African bombshell sizzled in a pair of fitness leggings from Alo Yoga that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. It boasted a solid white fabric that hugged her peachy derriere in all of the right ways, while its legs were made of a sheer mesh material that defined her sculpted thighs and calves. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The Alo Yoga website suggests wearing this particular pair of bottoms with a sports bra and crop top. Candice, however, opted for neither and instead went completely topless to up the ante of her ensemble even more. She expertly crossed her arms in front of her bare chest so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, although fans were still treated to an ample glimpse of underboob, as well as her chiseled abs.

Candice didn’t add any accessories to her scandalous look, allowing her flawless physique to take center stage. Her blond hair was worn down and fell wildly around her and behind her back, while a few strands fell in front of her face. As for her beauty, the catwalk queen went makeup-free in the photo so that her striking features and natural beauty could shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing Candice some love for her latest social media upload. The post has earned over 161,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You workout topless? Can you come to my gym?” one fan asked.

Another said that Candice had “the best body in the fashion world.”

“Love your vibes queen,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Candice has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her getting soaking wet in the shower while rocking an untied bikini from her Tropic of C swimwear line. The snaps also proved popular with her fans, who awarded them over 215,000 likes.