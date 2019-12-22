Gizele Oliveira Shows Off Lean Body In Tiny White Two-Piece On The Beach

Brazilian model Gizele Oliveira heated up Instagram on Sunday morning with her latest photo. In the shot, the Victoria’s Secret Angel soaked up the sun on the beach while wearing a minuscule, white bikini, which her fans seemed to love.

The photo showed Gizele sprawled out in the sand, ready to do some sunbathing on a gorgeous day in Vila Velha, Brazil. Behind her, the beautiful blue waters could be seen crashing to the shore in small waves.

Gizele looked stunning in a simple white two-piece that left very little to the imagination. Her triangle-shaped top was held together only with thin strings on her shoulders, which tied at the top in dainty bows. The top just barely contained Gizele’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

Gizele’s rock-hard, tan abs were on full display between the top and matching white bottoms in a cheeky or thong cut. The sides of the bikini tied up high on her hips, exposing the model’s beautiful hourglass figure and curvy backside.

The Brazilian babe accessorized the look with a white bucket hat over her long, black hair, which fell behind her back in what appeared to be a wavy style. She also rocked white, black, and red Dior slides on her feet.

Gizele leaned back with her arms spread apart to soak up the sun’s rays. Her lean legs were bent at the knees in front of her, further accentuating their length. Her eyes were covered by her hat as she looked off into the distance while the photo was snapped from a high angle.

In the caption, Gizele told fans about the ocean in her hometown and asked what scared them out of learning to swim.

The post garnered more than 16,000 likes and 100 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with Gizele’s followers. Many of her fans expressed praise for the model’s flawless physique, while others answered her question.

“I love swimming almost as much as looking at your photos!” one fan said.

“Waves of beauty next to beauty of waves,” another user quipped.

“It looks very beautiful on the beach,” one person said with a beach emoji.

“You’re one of my most favorite super models,” a fourth follower wrote with rose emoji and hearts.

Gizele has been documenting a ton of time at the Brazilian beaches in recent days. Earlier this week, the model shared photos from a trip to a beach in Rio De Janeiro, where she rocked a thin, purple two-piece that hardly covered her body.