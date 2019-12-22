‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Says She Can Relate To Meghan Markle After Living In The Spotlight

Hannah talked about having 'obsessed' fans who think that they know her.

Unlike Meghan Markle, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown hasn’t found her Prince Charming. However, during an interview for the upcoming ABC News television special The Year: 2019, Hannah said that she can relate to the Duchess of Sussex.

After having her heart broken on national TV, Hannah braved the spotlight once more to compete on the ABC reality series Dancing with the Stars. She’s shared a lot of her life with television viewers, and she’s built a pretty large fan base. Without these supporters, it’s possible that she wouldn’t have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars. However, Hannah revealed that there’s a dark side to having so many people interested in her life. The former beauty queen observed that many people assume that they intimately know the celebrities who they closely follow when they do not.

This is why Hannah related to Meghan’s emotional response when ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby simply asked her how she was doing. The Duchess of Sussex has been struggling to adjust to her new life as a mother and a royal, in addition to the harsh treatment she’s been getting from the British press. Meghan thanked Tom for showing her a little empathy and compassion for inquiring about her well-being, which is something other people evidently were not doing.

“I’m not a royal or anything, but I kind of understood that, because when people watch you and are enamored and so obsessed, and think that they know you, but don’t really ask how you are, it feels really good when somebody does,” Hannah said of Meghan’s revelation. “And that you’re able to have that conversation.”

Hannah went on to defend Meghan from those who criticized her for sharing her true feelings about her new life. She called the criticism “ridiculous,” and she pointed out that Meghan feels human emotions just like everyone else. She also argued that there’s nothing wrong with Meghan expressing her emotions.

“It doesn’t mean she’s ungrateful, it’s just being a real human and saying that sometimes life’s hard,” Hannah said.

Hannah also opened up about expressing her own feelings on TV. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she said that she’s glad that she never faked anything during her time on The Bachelorette. Hannah revealed that being authentic has paid off in the form of a special “human connection” with her fans.

Meghan’s real and raw moment made Hannah feel like she was able to relate to the royal, and it seems as though Hannah’s realness has made her fans feel the same way about The Bachelorette star.

You can watch Hannah’s interview when The Year: 2019 airs Sunday, December 22 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.