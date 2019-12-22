‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Promo For Christmas Week: Hope Calls Thomas Out

The Bold and the Beautiful promo for the week of December 23 show that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may think that he has everyone fooled, but Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have their doubts about his sudden change. Although it seems as if Thomas has the upper hand with a new girlfriend on his side, they know that he’s up to something.

Liam Spells Out Zoe’s Role

Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) made a pact with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). According to The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Brooke Logan (Annika Noelle) will confront Steffy about rehiring Zoe. Steffy will spill the beans and tell her that Zoe will spy on Thomas on their behalf.

Brooke will still not be satisfied with the answers that Steffy gives her and head over to ask Liam more questions. He will tell Brooke, “Thomas just goes through all of our lives like a wrecking ball.” Liam has had enough of Thomas’ destructive ways.

“I don’t trust Thomas alone with Hope for one second,” Liam says. He has not lost sight of who Thomas really is and wants to protect Hope from the designer. Brooke will feel reassured after hearing what Liam has to say.

Hope Calls Thomas Out

The spoilers video shows that Hope and Thomas will be in the design studio. Thomas then closes his hand over Hope’s one as she tries to draw something.

“What are you doing?” Hope immediately calls Thomas out.

Hope dares the designer by boldly stating, “I need to look you in my eyes and swear that you were not hoping for more between us.”

But Thomas will coolly reply, “I am not obsessing over you any longer.” With Zoe at his side, Thomas feels that no one can now accuse him of still trying to pursue Hope.

Brooke’s Sixth Sense

Brooke’s intuition tells her that something is not quite right. She is particularly concerned because Thomas and Hope are now working on the Hope For The Future line together. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows Brooke admitting, “My blood runs cold just thinking that they’re together.”

“He’s up to something. I just know it,” Brooke predicts.

As for Thomas, he will be enjoying the run-up to Christmas. He feels that everything is finally going his way.

“It seems like it’s going to be a good Christmas after all,” Thomas declares.