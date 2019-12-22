‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Tiny Nude Crop Top

Sarah took advantage of the warm summer weather by going for a stroll outside.

Voluptuous Playboy model Sarah Harris reminded her fans that bikini season is in full swing in New Zealand. On Sunday, the Kiwi social media sensation took to Instagram to celebrate the official start of summer in her home country with a steamy new video.

For her latest Bang Energy promotional video, Sarah rocked an outfit that showcased her incredible hourglass figure. It included a tiny nude crop top with a low scoop neck that put Sarah’s ample cleavage on full display. The short garment clung to her curves, and it didn’t cover her toned torso at all. The segmented top featured seams on the front that created an inverted V.

Sarah was also wearing a pair of high-waisted, light blue jeans that hugged her hips and thighs. The bottoms of the pants were cuffed. On her feet, the model wore a pair of black double-strap sandals. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses with pinkish brown lenses and gold frames. However, she wasn’t wearing the shades in every scene.

Sarah wore her blond hair up in a high topknot, which was held in place with a rust-colored scrunchie. Her beauty look included a matte berry lip, long dark lashes, thick black eyeliner, eye shadow in earthy brown shades, and a bold dark brow.

Sarah was shown taking a stroll on a sunny day. She walked along a paved pathway lined with various plants before stopping to guzzle down some of her energy drink. The camera kept panning over her body, giving fans a closer look at her killer curves.

In the caption accompanying her video, Sarah mentioned Christmas and the start of summer in New Zealand. According to her geotag, the video was filmed in Orewa.

“Outfit is amazing,” wrote one of Sarah’s Instagram followers in response to her post.

“Awesome figure honey,” another fan remarked, punctuating his post with three face blowing a kiss emoji.

“I have lack of words to tell you how beautiful you look today,” wrote a third admirer.

“The expansive waves of your exciting sensuality shake even the most remote places of the universe!” gushed a fourth fan.

While Sarah didn’t celebrate the start of summer by rocking a bikini, she can be seen sporting swimsuits in many of her recent Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the blond bombshell delighted her fans earlier this month with another sizzling Bang Energy video. She was shown sporting a revealing white bikini and taking a stroll on the beach.