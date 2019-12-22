Canadian ‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Exposes Pert Derriere In New Hot Snap

Canadian bombshell Khloe Terae, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a set of hot bikini pictures.

To dress up for the photoshoot, the hottie opted for a tiny white-colored string bikini, one that allowed her to put her famous model body on full display. To spice things up, Khloe struck a side pose, and in the process, she exposed her long, sexy legs and pert derriere. That’s not all, but the racy ensemble also enabled the hottie to flash a glimpse of sideboob.

The stunner opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured a pinkish-nude lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, a tinge of nude blush, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows. To complete her makeup, the model also strobed her face with a highlighter.

Khloe wore her hair into a side braid and also attached an artificial, blond braid extension to her hair to pull off a very stylish look. As for her accessories, she opted for dainty silver stud earrings, a selection of rings and multiple gold bracelets.

To her fans’ delight, the model posted not one, not two but three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first snap, which was a long-shot image, Khloe could be seen standing against the backdrop of some railings and trees while she held her braid in her hands and looked straight into the camera.

In the second one, she posed alongside fellow model, Dasha Mart, who could also be seen dressed up in a skimpy bikini. In the third and final snap, Khloe turned her back toward the camera to provide a detailed view of her booty to the viewers.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place in Miami, Florida, while in the caption, she wrote that her love for Miami is not the only thing that’s growing and used a peach emoji to imply that her booty is also increasing in size.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 18,000 likes and over 280 comments where fans and followers showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

Loading...

“Your derriere is so perfect. Can you crush me with it, please?” one of her fans flirtatiously wrote.

“So damn sexy [heart-eyed emoji]. That’s a perfect peach for sure,” another one chimed in.

“You are a golden goddess! You are so beautiful!” a third one wrote.

Apart from Khloe’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models and IG influencers. These included Rachel Bush, Abigail Ratchford, Dina Maux and Dasha Mart.