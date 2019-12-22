Kate Beckinsale Strikes A Provocative Pose With A Male Pal And Answers Fan’s Questions About His Identity

Kate posed with her legs spread and made a cheeky observation about her Instagram photo.

Kate Beckinsale responded to an Instagram follower’s question about a man who often appears in the photos that she posts on the social media platform that has helped her become an internet icon.

On Saturday, the 46-year-old Underworld actress took to Instagram to share a picture that was snapped at a party. Kate looked stylish and sexy in a tiny black bandeau top and a pair of high-waisted black trousers. On her feet, she wore a pair of black slide-on platforms with chunky heels. The stunning star accessorized her outfit with a pair of pearl drop earrings.

Kate’s brunette tresses were curled and pulled up in a high ponytail. Her hair was streaked with warm, honey-colored highlights. For her beauty look, she rocked white eye shadow, dark winged eyeliner, a generous application of mascara, and a natural pink lip.

Kate was perched on the edge of a tall stool, and she had her legs spread wide apart. Her close pal, Jonathan Voluck, was standing in front of her, and he also had his legs spread. He appeared to be leaning against Kate’s right thigh. Kate had her right arm around his neck, and her hand was resting on his chest. Jonathan placed his left hand on top of Kate’s hand. He was rocking an eye-catching sparkly silver sweater, black pants, and a black beret.

The two pals posed for their provocative picture at an evening party that took place outdoors. Other guests were visible chatting behind them.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Kate made a cheeky joke about the positioning of her right leg.

In response to the photo, one of Kate’s 3.7 million Instagram followers asked her if Jonathan is her boyfriend.

“He is not,” Kate replied.

Kate answered another question about Jonathan from an Instagram follower who seemingly misworded his query. Kate responded with one of her signature witty comments.

“Who is a man?” the fan wrote.

“One of those philosophical questions we all grapple with,” Kate replied.

While Jonathan and Kate aren’t romantically involved, the two are very close and hang out with each other quite often. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two pals even vacationed together last month. Many of Kate’s Instagram followers responded to her latest photo with Jonathan by admitting that they’re rather jealous of him.

The two pals’ party picture has proved to be rather popular. Kate’s fans have hit the “like” button on her post over 111,000 times so far, and they’ve responded to it with over 1,000 comments. Many of them cracked jokes of their own inspired by the picture.

“We are just glad your not working him like a ventriloquist!” quipped one fan.