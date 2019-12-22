Jessica Weaver Flaunts Famous Curves In Silk Lingerie On Instagram

American model Jessica Weaver, who is well-known to her eight million Instagram fans for her near-nude photos and suggestive videos, recently took to her page and shared yet another hot lingerie snap.

In the picture, the model could be seen wearing a jam-colored silk camisole with a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage. That’s not all, but to spice things up, Jessica allowed the strap of her camisole to slip off her left shoulder, thus flashing major skin.

The short ensemble also allowed the hottie to flaunt her well-toned legs and thighs as well as her famous arm and feet tattoos.

Staying true to form, Jessica opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included a tinge of pink blush, nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, defined eyebrows and mascara. She wore her blonde tresses into soft curls and allowed her hair to cascade over her shoulders. She also let a few strands of hair to cover her left cheek.

The hottie decided to ditch accessories and jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her racy ensemble.

To strike a pose, Jessica sat on a kitchen counter against the backdrop of a white cabinet. She tilted her hear, ran her fingers through her hair, left her mouth agape and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Orange County, California. Jessica, however, did not disclose the exact location.

In the caption, the model wrote that she dresses up in her lingerie and strikes suggestive poses when her beau insists on going to work but she would like him to stay home.

Within 15 hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 57,000 likes and close to a thousand comments in which fans and followers expressed their admiration for the model’s hot figure in explicit terms.

“You look amazing, cute and extremely sexy. Love you so much!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

Loading...

“So f*cking hot! You’re the sexiest chick on Instagram and I can’t get enough of you,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third admirer wrote that he is in love with the model.

“How can anyone be this hot? I am head-over-heels in love with you, Jess. Your bae is so lucky!”

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Jessica’s fellow models and Instagram influencers. These included Ana Lorde, Eden Levine, Vicky Aisha, Madison Gordon and Pandora Blue, among others.