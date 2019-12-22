WWE Rumors: John Cena ‘WrestleMania 36’ Plans Revealed

John Cena made an entertaining cameo at WrestleMania 35 when he brought back his hip hop-themed “Doctor of Thuganomics” persona and cut a freestyle rap in a segment with Elias. However, the multi-time World Champion wants a bigger role at WrestleMania 36, which takes place in his current hometown of Tampa, Flordia.

As reported by WrestleVotes, Cena wants to do “something substantial” at the biggest show of the year, as opposed to a brief appearance like the one he made last year.

As Wrestling Inc noted, Cena was scheduled to face Lars Sullivan at WrestleMania 35. However, the storyline was subsequently scrapped after Sullivan experienced an anxiety attack that required him to take some time off.

Cena hasn’t retired from wrestling, but he can no longer handle the physical demands of a full-time WWE schedule. Furthermore, he’s been making a name for himself in Hollywood and keeps being offered big movie and television roles, which have occupied most of his time these past couple of years.

As The Inquisitr documented back in October, Cena revealed that he’s more interested in delivering quality matches over quantity these days.

“When I turned 40, I really took a look in the mirror and said, ‘Hey, man, I know you really like this, but instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times and do it well. And then it became, ‘Just do it 50 times and do it well.’ And now it’s like, ‘Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform and then really recover after a performance.'”

It’s not uncommon for WWE superstars to work a part-time schedule when they reach Cena’s age. It seems as if “The Champ” is only interested in taking part in marquee matches going forward, much like The Undertaker and Goldberg do whenever they feel healthy enough to compete.

It remains to be seen who Cena will compete against, but WWE will certainly have big plans for the superstar. He has unfinished business with the Undertaker after “The Phenom” squashed him at WrestleMania 34, so a more competitive rematch might be an option.

Of course, given Cena’s veteran status, it would be beneficial to put him against a current full-time star. In recent months, Bray Wyatt has been attacking superstars who have wronged him in the past. Cena beat Wyatt in the latter’s first WrestleMania match. Therefore, WWE might be interested in booking another programme between the pair now that Wyatt is finally being pushed as a main eventer.