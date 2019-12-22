NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Target Aaron Gordon Ahead Of Trade Deadline, ‘Fadeaway World’ Recommends

With their 22-9 record placing them at second place in the Western Conference behind their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers are a team that might benefit from some new blood ahead of the February trade deadline. According to a new report, that fresh infusion of talent might come from a player like Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

On Saturday, Fadeaway World published a list of five players the Clippers should ideally target in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, mostly suggesting big men such as Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors, and free agent Joakim Noah. Talking about Gordon, the publication wrote that the Magic forward has seen many of his statistics decline in the current season, adding that he may now be “expendable” due to the improved play of third-year man Jonathan Isaac, who plays the same position.

According to Fadeaway World, the Clippers could ideally acquire Gordon from Orlando by offering a trade package that includes guard Landry Shamet, forwards Maurice Harkless, JaMychal Green, and Mfiondu Kabengele, and “a couple of” second-round draft picks. The publication opined that such a deal, should it push forward, could potentially help Gordon revitalize his career after his recent statistical decline.

“Gordon is an athletic freak who can do it all and should be an amazing third option alongside Kawhi [Leonard] and [Paul George],” Fadeaway World wrote. “Joining a team that is contending for the finals should boost his confidence as well as improve his play.”

Aaron Gordon blew a kiss after handing out a poster dunk ???? pic.twitter.com/qWZwQqTJMq — ESPN (@espn) December 10, 2019

Loading...

As for the Magic, the outlet wrote that the theoretical deal would allow the team to acquire two potential “impact” players in Shamet and Kabengele, the latter of whom has played sparingly this season as a Clippers first-round draft pick. While the potential contributions of veterans Harkless and Green were not mentioned, it was noted that the suggested trade could also benefit Orlando by allowing Isaac, who is currently starting at small forward, to move back to his natural power forward position.

Per his Basketball-Reference player page, the 24-year-old Gordon is currently averaging 13.2 points, seven rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Magic. While the Clippers have not been frequently brought up as a possible destination for Gordon, the athletic six-foot-8-inch forward has been featured in several trade rumors in recent weeks, including a few that have linked him to the San Antonio Spurs and their star shooting guard, DeMar DeRozan.