Angeline Varona Looks Smoking Hot In A Low-Cut Tank Top And Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Angeline Varona recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 2.4 million fans with a very hot video, one where she looked nothing short of stunning in a revealing outfit.

In the clip, the model could be seen rocking a low-cut black tank top, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The model teamed the racy top with a pair of denim shorts that enabled her to show off her perfectly-toned thighs. Finally, Angeline opted for black knee-high boots to complete her attire.

In terms of her accessories, the hottie opted for a black choker and a black bracelet to keep it simple, yet sexy. She wore her brunette tresses into soft, romantic curls and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder and bosom.

Staying true to her style, the model opted for a full face of makeup, comprising an ivory foundation, coral-shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and defined eyebrows.

To film the video, the model could be seen standing in a room against the backdrop of a bed and next to a TV. She posed in front of a mirror and recorded the video with the help of her cellphone. According to the geotag, the model was in Miami, Florida, however, she did not specify the exact location.

In the caption, Angeline wrote that one should never be afraid to chase things that make them happy. She also tagged her plastic surgeon, Dr Jason Altman, who has performed a breast augmentation surgery on her.

As of the writing of this article, the video has amassed more than 370,000 likes and close to 1,600 comments where fans and followers appreciated the hottie for her amazing looks and figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

While some of her legions of admirers used subtly flirtatious words and phrases, others poured their hearts out and expressed their admiration for the model’s hot body in explicit terms.

“HOLY F*CK! YOU’VE GOTTEN SOOO MUCH HOTTER!! Didn’t know it was possible,” one of her fans commented on the clip.

“You really are amazing, Angie. I wish I could have had the chance to talk with you more at the Olympia at the bang energy party,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third admirer wrote that Angeline is flawless inside and out.

“I just wanna say that you are perfect! Aside from the obvious outer beauty everyone sees, you’re genuine and that makes you even more perfect!”

The remaining fans used words like “goddess,” “simply wow,” and “marry me, please,” to praise the stunner.

The video was also liked by many of Angeline’s fellow models, including Yaslen Clemente and Neybron James.