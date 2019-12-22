Kaley Cuoco Calls One Of Her Dogs Her ‘Truest Soulmate’ In Sweet Instagram Post

Kaley Cuoco's rescue dogs were so happy to see her again.

Kaley Cuoco wrapped filming on The Flight Attendant for the holidays a few days ago, and she was excited to be reunited with her beloved rescue dogs. On Saturday, The Big Bang Theory star shared a few photos of her reunion with her pit bull mix Norman, a faithful pet that holds a special place in her heart.

In a set of four photos, Kaley was pictured sitting on the floor cross-legged on the floor with Norman. The actress was rocking a dark sweatsuit, and she had her blond hair pulled up in a high, messy bun. In her first photo, Kaley had a look of pure joy on her face. Norman was sitting on the floor in front of her while she scratched his chest. In the second image, Norman was standing up and wagging his tail while Kaley gave him a big hug. Norman was pictured licking Kaley’s chin in the third picture, and the fourth snapshot was almost identical to the first one.

In the caption of her post, Kaley described Norman as her “truest soulmate,” and she tried to describe how much it hurts to be away from him. The Flight Attendant was being filmed in New York, so Kaley had to leave all her pets at her Los Angeles home behind while she worked on the HBO Max series.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Norman is the first rescue dog that Kaley adopted. He had a broken leg when she first met him, and Kaley said that she “knew right away” that she wanted him in her life. As reported by The Daily Mail, Kaley’s menagerie of pets has since grown to include a tiny terrier named Ruby, a bulldog named Tank, and pit bulls Shirley and Blueberry. “Blue” was a Valentine’s Day gift from Kaley’s husband, equestrian and fellow animal lover Karl Cook.

Kaley’s other pit bulls made an appearance in her Instagram stories. In a video that she uploaded, Kaley was shown sitting on the floor by the backdoor of the condo that she’s temporarily calling home. She was waiting for Shirley to come inside, but when the pooch entered the condo, she hilariously sprinted past Kaley to greet Blue instead. In a photo that Kaley shared on her stories, she revealed that Blue had accompanied Karl when he went to the airport to pick her up.

Kaley’s Instagram followers responded to her pet reunions with a lot of love.

“There’s no feeling like the one when you come back home and see your furry family,” read one response to her post.

Loading...

“Awwww, He’s truly the luckiest dog in the world to have such an amazing owner like you in his life!!” wrote another fan.

“Oh, these pictures are true happiness!” a third commenter remarked.

“Glad you’re home with your dogs again!” a third admirer wrote. “Your fans thank you for the sacrifice you make.”