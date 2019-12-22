Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Opens Up About Dark Days Following His 2017 Fatal Crash

Chris Soules had trouble getting out of bed after the 2017 car accident that resulted in the death of the other driver.

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules is candidly opening up about one of the most challenging years of his life. He recently sat down for an episode of the podcast Almost Famous, with fellow Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, to discuss the 2017 car crash he was involved in that resulted in the death of the other driver, according to People.

On the tragic night of the car crash, Soules rear-ended a tractor in his home state of Iowa. The crash killed war veteran Kenneth Mosher. While Soules did call 911, he did not wait for emergency personnel to arrive on the scene. Instead, he drove home and was arrested at 1:16 a.m. He was later charged with a felony for leaving the scene of the accident that resulted in a death. He received two years of probation as his sentence.

Soules explained that he was in a very dark place after the crash, struggling to even get out of bed in the morning. It was his family’s support that kept him going when he wanted to give up. He will never fully heal from the incident and is still dealing with all the emotions that came with it. He wishes that the tragic night had never happened. All he can do now is focus on being a better person than he was before.

“I know that first six months was probably one of the lowest points of my life. It’s something that I’ll never forget. I still struggle to move on from. It’s something that I’ll think about forever. I can’t say enough how much I would take that evening back. I think both parties involved wish that evening hadn’t occurred. Life is about, not the tragedies that you’ve been through, it’s about what you do afterwards and how you can move forward.”

Soules and his parents, Gary and Linda Soules, paid Mosher’s family $2.5 million as compensation after the crash.

“My outlook on life has changed forever,” Soules said of the incident.

After the crash occurred, Soules disappeared from the public eye for a long time. He was unsurprisingly receiving a lot of backlash from the media. Only recently has he began to speak openly about what happened and appear out and about.

Most recently, he was seen out and about with former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman in New York City, as The Inquisitr previously reported. It appeared that the two were on a date.