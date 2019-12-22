Isabella Buscemi Rocks Heart Pasties For Scandalous Christmas Poster

Isabella Buscemi shared a scandalous new poster with her Instagram fans today. It showed her rocking heart-shaped pasties for a Christmas-themed photo.

The stunner was seen sitting on the right side of the photo as she rocked a Santa’s hat and lingerie. The pasties read, “Ho Ho Ho” in white cursive lettering. She emphasized her cleavage with a red bra that propped up her chest. She paired this with matching bottoms and a garter belt. Isabella also wore thigh-high stockings. The Santa’s hat read “Naughty” in black, as the model grabbed a hold of the end of it with her right hand. Her hair flowed down on either side of her chest, which she curled at the ends for a glam look.

The blonde was seen smiling widely as she stuck out her tongue playfully. Her dark red lipstick popped, while her shimmery eyeshadow added a glow to her face. Her dark lashes were prominent, and she wore a touch of blush. The model was seen with a dark manicure and wore a bedazzled necklace with her last name.

The poster itself was bright red, with snowflake designs and ornaments hanging from the top. It was put together to promote a Christmas brunch that’s taking place at the Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen in Doral, Florida. It sounds like the stunner will be there, and fans were directed to send her a DM for reservations. The event is taking place on the 22nd, and they’re boasting a deal for bottomless mimosas. The host, H Town, is also behind Isabella’s second-newest update. This time, she promoted an event called “Neon Light,” taking place on the same day as the brunch at the Booby Trap on the River.

Fans had plenty of love to send the bombshell’s way in the comments section.

“This Christmas gonna be lit,” declared an admirer.

“Omg would the the ultimate dream to be there,” gushed a follower.

“If only I wasnt in London missbuscemi…,” wrote a fan.

“I can’t wait,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

And previously, the social media sensation shared another update where she showed off her figure. She was spotted in a neon orange bikini in Greece. The swimsuit was fairly small and featured clear straps that made it appear as though her swimsuit was pasted onto her curves. She sat facing the camera and smiled widely while tilting her head back. She sat on a lounge chair, with a crochet sun umbrella that protected her from the harsh light.