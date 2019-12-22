Elizabeth Gillies Strikes Saucy Pose In Leather Pants & Silver Serpent Belt Buckle

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies turned heads in a recent Instagram post on Saturday afternoon that has received just shy of 700,000 likes within seven hours of being live on her profile.

The post included a photo of Gillies striking a saucy-seductive pose as she leaned against the doorway of what appears to be her bedroom. Elizabeth’s body is clear and in-focus while the bedroom behind her is slightly blurred. The bedroom features a lush red velvet curtain and a large bed covered in plush-white pillows.

In the snap, Gillies wore a pair of form-fitting black leather pants. The image cuts her off mid-thigh, but you can easily see that the slender-fit of the pant accentuates her tiny waistline and toned legs. The pants were accessorized with a matching black leather belt that featured a bright-silver metallic serpent buckle. The coiled snake had a clearly visible head, tail, and a traditional ribbed texture body.

Elizabeth paired the slim-fit pants with a body-flattering, but oversize silk, peasant-style top that featured a button-down front and low v-neckline. The top was a pearlescent off-white color and gave a distinct contrast from the dark pants. The looser-fitting sleeves gave the look an even more dramatic flair, puffing slightly at the shoulder and cinching at the wrist before flaring out into a bell shape cuff. She wore the bottom of the shirt tucked into her pants which gave extra definition to her waist and hips while showing off her curves.

The 26-year-old millennial wore her reddish-brown tresses loose and parted down the center. The body of her hair was curled and styled over her shoulders covering most of her chest. She sported a sultry makeup look that consisted of a smokey eye with heavy liner and a bright-red lip. A pair of long silver earrings can be seen peeking out against her hair.

In true Gillies style, she captioned her photo to give very little insight into the scenario as she gushed about the velvet curtain. She, however, did give credit to Kristin McNamara as the photographer of the sexy snap.

Die-hard Gillies fans did not disappoint and came out in droves to comment on the brunette bombshell’s latest snap. Along with the typical smattering of heart and fire emoji, many took the time to compliment how fantastic she looked. Some even took a moment to declare their love for her.

‘[You’re] the light to my world and [you’re] my everything,” one adoring fan penned.

A second fan jested, “Okay but like teach me how to be hot.”

Elizabeth has been noticeably less active on Instagram as Dynasty is on its mid-season hiatus. The series, however, will return to The CW on Friday nights next month.