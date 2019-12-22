Bella Hadid Smolders In Tiny Black Bikini For New Calvin Klein Photoshoot

American supermodel Bella Hadid took to Instagram on Saturday night to give fans a preview of her latest swimwear photoshoot for Calvin Klein. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model teased followers with just one beachwear look, which she showcased in a couple of printed photos taken right at the studio.

The new snaps saw the gorgeous brunette looking fabulous in a tiny bikini and shooting a fierce look at the camera as she showed off her splendid figure in the stylish attire. Bella was wearing a black two-piece swimsuit, made up of a halterneck top and low-waist, high-cut bikini bottoms. The chic swimsuit offered a beautiful contrast to her fair skin and glowing complexion, complementing her recently acquired tan.

In the first photo shared with fans, the model was snapped from behind. The 23-year-old hottie struck a sultry pose, looking over her shoulder with a smoldering, seductive gaze. The picture captured her from the hip up, showing quite a bit of her statuesque figure. Bella bared her back in the revealing bathing suit and flaunted her toned midriff and tiny waistline. Her hands were coyly tucked behind her back, stretching past her hips and out of frame. The coquettish gesture lured the gaze to her peachy posterior, which was merely teased in the enticing snap.

Bella’s alluring posture emphasized her sculpted shoulder and slender, supple arms. The 2016 “Model of the Year” rocked the wet hair look, letting her locks fall down her back in sleek strands that called attention to her bared skin. Her trendy bikini top tied behind her back in an elegant bow, further accentuating her trim physique. At the same time, the high-cut bikini bottoms exposed a tiny portion of her chiseled hip, as seen in the cropped pic, and highlighted her taut midsection.

The second snap was a close-up shot that offered a more detailed look at Bella’s bikini top. The photo revealed that the halterneck piece boasted a bandeau neckline and gave off an almost sporty, athleisurewear-like vibe. The item hemmed right at the check line and was inscribed with the brand’s name, written in black font across a small red band that adorned the top’s stretchy hem.

Bella kept her glam simple and understated and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup. She sported a clear lip gloss and little else, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The ravishing supermodel further enticed fans in the caption. Bella told followers that she was looking forward to checking out the entire photoshoot, hinting that the rest of the pics were just as tantalizing. She also tagged photographers Remi Lamande and Charlotte Wales.

An additional snap of Bella slaying the same bikini look was posted to Instagram by Lamande.

Shared with fans about an hour before midnight, the double update garnered a little shy of 199,000 likes from Bella’s devoted admirers. In addition, 420-plus people dropped by the comments section to offer their thoughts on the new photoshoot and to gush over Bella’s sizzling look.

“DIVINE,” one person wrote in all caps.

“Okay Bella calm down,” quipped another follower.

“It’s already awesome. I can tell!” a third Instagrammer remarked on the Calvin Klein shoot.

“Yassss I can’t wait to see it either!! I’m so excited!!” assured another.