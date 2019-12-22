Wendy Williams Thinks Kevin Hart’s New Netflix Documentary Is a Terrible Idea

Kevin Hart discusses his infidelity in a new Netflix series.

Comedian Kevin Hart will star in a new six-part Netflix docuseries called Don’t F–k This Up in which he will be discussing some controversial moments from his past. Talk show host Wendy Williams recently discussed the docuseries on The Wendy Williams Show and explained why she thinks it is a terrible idea. Williams thinks Hart should have simply left his past mistakes in the past and not brought them all back up again, according to Yahoo News.

Hart is of course known for his comedy and is rarely serious about anything. However, this docuseries is expected to address some tense aspects of Hart’s life, including his infidelity. Hart will open up about the time in which he cheated on his wife, Eniko Parrish, while she was pregnant. In the trailer for the series, Parrish can be seen crying while recalling her husband’s infidelity. He will also discuss the moment in which he had to step down as the host of the 2019 Academy Awards because a video surfaced of him reportedly making homophobic comments, which stirred up a storm of controversy.

Williams thinks rehashing these things is a huge mistake, saying that it will only remind people that Hart has made some pretty big errors in his past.

“For me, I almost forget about all the crap Kevin Hart has done. But he’s bringing it up himself, so you forget about his homophobia and you forget about him cheating on his pregnant wife. To me, this is the worst idea, for him to be rehashing all this. You’re in so many family movies right now. You’ve got Jumanji going on, you beat death careening off a cliff.”

Fans on Twitter seem to agree with Williams that this Netflix series is probably not a great idea. Many Twitter users claimed they have no interest in watching Hart trying to excuse his past behavior.

“No thanks. I have no interest in watching him play a victim after being homophobic. The irony is too much. He wasn’t the victim in this,” one person tweeted in response to the trailer for the docuseries.

This has been a tough year for Hart, who as Williams mentioned, was involved in a very serious car crash. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the crash let Hart with a severe back injury that he is still recovering from. He has been working with a personal trainer to get his strength back after the accident.