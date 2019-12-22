‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Flaunts Her Stuff In Barely There Orange Bikini

Rachel Bush is feeling blessed, and the Maxim model’s fans are feeling pretty good with the slew of racy new images she shared.

Bush took to Instagram to post a series of shots showing off her curves in a barely-there orange bikini, adding the caption “Blessed.” In one of the shots, Rachel stood facing away from the camera and showed off her ample backside in a thong bikini. In another, she peered into the camera as she sat atop an outdoor chair covered in a white sheet. The final shot showed Bush stretched out on the chair by the side of a pool, holding her hands on her bikini top and showing off plenty of cleavage.

The series of photos was a huge hit with fans, garnering thousands of likes in just a few minutes after she posted on Saturday night.

It’s not clear what had Rachel feeling so blessed, but the post came after Rachel shared a series of Instagram stories while watching her husband in a major moment. Bush is married to Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who played well on Saturday despite his team’s 24-17 loss to the New England Patriots. Rachel shared a video of Jordan forcing a key fumble in the first quarter along with some other big plays for the game.

Even though the Bills lost the game, the team is headed to the playoffs for just the second time in the last 20 years, and Rachel has frequently taken to Instagram to let followers know how grateful she is for the team’s big season.

Rachel hit the spotlight with the help of her famous husband but has since become a star in her own right with 1.3 million Instagram followers and plenty of modeling work, including a feature in Maxim.

Rachel’s feeling of being blessed could also have to do with the disproportionately good weather she’s been able to experience. While Jordan and the Bills have been practicing in frigid Western New York and spent the last two weeks playing in equally cold Pittsburgh and Foxboro, Massachusetts, Rachel’s racy pictures show that she has apparently gotten to spend some time in sunny Florida, where the couple lives for much of the year.

While Rachel seems to enjoy the tropical sun of Florida, she’s learned to make the most of Buffalo’s weather as well. Last year, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking a red, white, and blue Bills bikini while standing in the snow.