Jennifer Dulos’ Mother Gloria Farber Is Trying To Ensure Fotis Dulos Can’t See Kids, Lawyer Says

A lawyer for Fotis Dulos says that Gloria Farber is hoping to drain Fotis financially in hopes of keeping him away from he and his missing wife's children.

Missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, remains missing and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos still claims he had nothing to do with her disappearance. Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, filed a lawsuit against Fotis, claiming that he failed to pay back loans that her late husband granted him to start his real estate business. However, Fotis’ lawyer claims Farber’s intention was really to drain him financially so he wouldn’t be able to see his kids, according to The Advocate.

The lawsuit in question that was filed by Farber’s legal team is for a whopping $2.5 million. Now, Fotis is trying to turn the tables, claiming that it’s actually Farber who owes him money. Now he is requesting repayment to the tune of $1 million. One of Fotis’ lawyers, William Murray, revealed this in a new statement issued on Thursday. He also accused Farber of trying to further damage Fotis’ reputation and that this whole lawsuit was a big scheme.

“This was part of a concerted plan to drain (Fotis) Dulos of funds, tarnish his reputation and ultimately restrict his access to his five children,” he alleged.

Investigators Lay out timeline in Fotis Dulos Case

Only the beginning of 38-page warrant.

➖Alleges disposal of evidence.

➖Auto detailing of truck

➖Removal of seats from truck, seats investigators say they tested & found blood evidence that belonged to Jennifer Dulos.@WTNH pic.twitter.com/wtrhXZNIES — Scott McDonnell (@ScottMcDonnell_) September 6, 2019

Farber’s legal team responded to this claim, pointing out how ridiculous this statement seems given the current circumstances. Farber’s attorney, Richard Weinstein, pointed out that Farber’s been caring for Jennifer and Fotis’ children ever since her daughter’s disappearance.

Loading...

“How could any reasonable person expect Gloria Farber to make gifts to Fotis Dulos after he was unfaithful to her daughter, involved in a contentious divorce, implicated in criminal proceedings surrounding Jennifer’s disappearance and where Gloria Farber alone is and has been paying for the care of the five Dulos children?”

Jennifer disappeared this past May and the children, ranging in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old, have been living with Farber in her New York City apartment. Jennifer was last seen on May 24 when dropping off her children at school. She was officially declared a missing person later that day. Law enforcement discovered Jennifer’s blood staining her garage floor but no sign of the mother.

Police now believe that Jennifer was a victim of a surprise attack in her own home and that Fotis waited for her to come home that day and assaulted her. They also believe that he was assisted by his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis with disposing of Jennifer’s body. As The Inquisitr previously reported, both Fotis and Troconis have been charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation.