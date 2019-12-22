Ukrainian Bombshell Leanna Bartlett Parades Around In Black Leather Dress With Dangerously High-Cut Slit

Leanna Bartlett rocked a seriously sexy leather dress for her most recent Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Saturday night.

In the photos, Leanna is seen sporting a black leather dress with a low cut that flashed the Ukrainian model’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist. The gown also boasted a dangerously high-cut slit up the middle that showcased the blonde beauty’s long, lean legs and rode up her thighs.

Leanna accessorized the look with some white polish on her fingernails and gold bracelets on her wrists. She had her golden locks pulled back behind her head as small strands fell down over her face.

The model also donned a full face of makeup in the photos, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, bronzed blush to showcase her cheekbones, and a dark pink gloss on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

In the first snap, Leanna looked off into the distance with a sultry stare on her face. In the second photograph, the model closes her eyes and brings her hand up to her chin as she flashes a killer smile.

In the caption of the photo, Leanna revealed that the stunning dress was made by the brand Yandy, but offered no other context to the snapshot.

Of course, Leanna’s over 3.3 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the upload, clicking the like button more than 7,200 likes and writing nearly 180 comments all within the first hour after the photos went live on the network.

“Very beautiful and breathtaking and stunning and gorgeous,” one of Leanna’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You’re one of my absolute top favorite models. And I follow a lot,” another adoring fan stated.

Loading...

“Look at that cutie pie,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“You are too lovely a woman. If you want to be happy and peaceful then you should keep your energy strong,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posted a photo of herself wearing a sheer nude bra as she stood in front of a gorgeous glowing sunset with her hair tousled in wild waves.

That post was also a popular one among Leanna Bartlett’s fans, and has raked in more than 39,000 likes and over 520 comments for the model to date.